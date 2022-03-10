2 injured, 2 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Umar noted that three vehicles, a Toyota Camry marked AAA 251 HE, a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 828 GS and an unregistered tanker were involved in the accident.

He added that the accident was caused by over speeding, brake failure and loss of control on the part of the tanker driver.

He explained that five male adults were involved in the accident, but no life was lost.

“Rescue operation is still on to put the resultant fire under control,’’ he said.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished,’’ Umar advised.