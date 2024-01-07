ADVERTISEMENT
2 in police net for beating man to death over allegation of theft in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the Divisional Police Officer at Iponri mobilised detectives, who arrested the two suspects and recovered the lifeless body of the victim.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made after the widow of the deceased, reported the case at Iponri Police Division.

He said the woman reported on Thursday that while she was at home, she received a call that some people were beating her husband.

“In her report, she said they were beating her husband because he allegedly stole two doors of a car.

“She reported that on getting to the scene, she saw her husband in a pool of his blood and the assailants took him away in a tricycle.

“She further said that she heard later that her husband died on their way to the hospital and his corpse was abandoned in the tricycle,’’ Hundeyin said.

Those arrested were a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man.

“The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy just as the investigation has gone underway," Hundeyin said.

