ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 in court for allegedly stealing N3m property

News Agency Of Nigeria

A painter and a barber on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property worth three million Naira from travellers.

Nigerians drag China to court over COVID-19 pandemic, demand $200bn compensation
Nigerians drag China to court over COVID-19 pandemic, demand $200bn compensation

The defendants are Wasiu Isiaka, 22, and Samson Owoseni, 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The residents of 15 Ronke St., Ijesha, Lagos State, are standing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendants accosted Messrs Stephen Gomes and Oluwatoyin Oyaami on their way to the airport and stole their iPhones, gold wristwatches and money to the tune of three million Naira.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until March 13 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

Gov Sule promises to construct Agwada-Odu-Udege Road

Gov Sule promises to construct Agwada-Odu-Udege Road

Kogi has no plan to sack teachers – Education Commissioner

Kogi has no plan to sack teachers – Education Commissioner

Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court

New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

Contempt: Group charges IGP Usman to arrest EFCC chair Bawa immediately

Contempt: Group charges IGP Usman to arrest EFCC chair Bawa immediately

WHO announces outbreak of cholera in 23 countries

WHO announces outbreak of cholera in 23 countries

We promised change, we delivered - Buhari

We promised change, we delivered - Buhari

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”