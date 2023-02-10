2 in court for allegedly stealing N3m property

The residents of 15 Ronke St., Ijesha, Lagos State, are standing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendants accosted Messrs Stephen Gomes and Oluwatoyin Oyaami on their way to the airport and stole their iPhones, gold wristwatches and money to the tune of three million Naira.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.