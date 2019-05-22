Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), that were kidnapped on Monday, May 20, 2019, have regained their freedom.

The agency’s spokesman, Bisi Kazeem confirmed their release on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to Premium Times.

Kazeem confirmed their release in an sms to the news platform.

His message reads: ‘’They have been released.”

The corps officials identified as Abioye and Bayegunmi, were reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Osun State at Iwajara in Oriade Local Government Area.

Following their kidnap, their abductors demanded N1 million ransom and they were freed late on Tuesday.

It is however not clear if the payment was made for their release or not.

The spokesperson of the agency said FRSC would provide more details of the release later.

In the past few months, there has been an increase in the spate of kidnapping in the country.

Recently, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University was kidnapped. The kidnappers demanded five million Naira before the lecturer was released.

Also, earlier in May, a female lecturer in Rivers State narrated how she was kidnapped and raped by one of her abductors in a forest before she escaped.

However, in the last few days, there have been reports about the arrest of kidnap gangs in the country.

On Monday, May 20, 2019, the Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers terrorising parts of the state.

On the same day, the Police Command in Abia said it had arrested some members of a kidnap gang terrorising Aba and its environs.