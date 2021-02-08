Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arraigned in court over alleged extortion of motorists and gratification.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed a two-count charge against John Asegu and Otom Asueni before the Rivers State High Court on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The duo was accused of forcefully collecting various sums of money totaling N3,500 from motorists before allowing them pass their checkpoint along Port Harcourt-Ahoada expressway.

The motorists had not been charged with any traffic offence, so the fees were considered illegal by the ICPC.

The anti-graft agency also accused the defendants of using their position as public officers to confer undue advantage upon themselves by soliciting, and accepting gratification.

John Asegu and Otom Asueni [ICPC]

Their actions were determined to be contrary to and punishable under sections 8, 19, and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Asegu and Asueni pleaded not guilty to the 2-count charge before Justice H. Aprioku of the court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.

They were remanded in the custody of the Correctional Service due to their inability to meet up with the bail conditions set by the court.

The two could be imprisoned for seven years without option of fine if found guilty.

They will return to court for commencement of trial on March 26.