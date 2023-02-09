The judge, Mr Thomas Ajitise, sentenced Hassan Abdullahi, 30, and Yau Mohammed, 22, following their guilty plea for conspiracy and theft and begged the court for leniency.
2 friends jailed 24 months each for stealing tricycle
An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced two friends to 24 months imprisonment for stealing a tricycle worth N 670,000.
Ajitise gave the convicts an option of N 50,000 fine each.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Labaran Ahmed told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto police station on Jan. 5, by Mr Adam Shuiabu.
He said the complainant said the convicts stole his tricycle where it was parked.
The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation the convicts confessed to the crime and the tricycle was recovered.
The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.
