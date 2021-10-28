RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 friends jailed 1 year each for stealing phone

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Jos Upper Area Court on Thursday, sentenced two friends to one year imprisonment each for stealing an Infinix Hot 6 and N10,000.

The presiding Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Zainab Abdul and Dahiru Umar after they pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal conspiracy and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman however gave Abdul an option of N50,000 fine and Umar an option of N50,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Labaran Ahmed told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, Aisha Musa, on Oct. 4.

Labaran, said that during police investigation, Umar was arrested and the cell phone recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 333, 271 and 304 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

