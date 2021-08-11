RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 female passengers die in Anambra accident

Two female passengers died on Tuesday, following a tragic accident involving two vehicles near Obinetiti Awkuzu at Nteje-Awka expressway, Anambra.

Scene of the accident in Anambra on Tuesday (NAN)
Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about 1.p.m. was caused by wrong overtaking and loss of control.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number BZR101 and a Sienna vehicle with registration number ENU310CE.

Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the driver of the Sienna vehicle was trying to overtake the truck when he lost control of the vehicle, thereby causing the crash.

“A total of 10 persons were involved in the crash comprising six males and four female adults.

“Four male adults out of the six sustained some degree of injuries and were taken to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu by FRSC Rescue team from Nteje Unit Command.

“While two female adults who were also taken to the same hospital were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and their bodies deposited at Wisdom mortuary in Nteje,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, Irelewuyi urged motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking.

“You can only overtake when it is safe to do so and obey traffic rules and regulations always,” he said.

