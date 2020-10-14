The victims were reportedly rushed to Cavesbury Hospital, together with several others, who sustained injuries in the incident.

According to witnesses, the driver of the SUV deliberately ran into the protesters in order to scare them off the road.

The driver, however, reportedly disappeared from the scene as an angry mob descended on his vehicle and a tricycle involved in the incident.

For more than a week, Nigerian youths have been protesting and calling on the government to dissolve the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit that’s infamous for extra-judicial killings and human rights violations.

Following the nationwide protests against the police unit, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed disbanded SARS on Sunday, October 11, 2020, and announced the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as its replacement.

Despite the dissolution of SARS, the nationwide protests continue as the youth now ask the government to reform the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to the protesting youths in the state to remain calm and allow governments at all levels to act on their demands.

The governor assured the youths that their voices have been heard adding that the protest has been affecting traffic and businesses in the state.