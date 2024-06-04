2 ex-soldiers, priest, 8 others jailed 252 years for robbing gold-buying company

The rest are Pascal Korku Atatsitsey, alias 'Mezaya', and Dodzi Awali, both fetish priests; Dickson Kumedzro, alias 'Jaggar', a farmer; and Ruben Kportufe, alias 'Offei', a self-proclaimed businessman. They were each handed 25 years.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Buzu, alias 'Meme', an ex-convict, will serve 50 years.

They were charged with conspiracy and robbery but denied the offence, which occurred in 2018, and pleaded with the presiding judge, Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu, to temper justice with mercy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, who led the prosecution, said the court should ignore the pleas of the convicts and instead give them enhanced punishment to serve as a deterrent to the public.

He said, “These offenders do not deserve mercy from the court.”

The complainant, Mr. Prince Dennis, is the Wassa Akropong branch manager of AU Resources Ghana Limited, dealers in gold, and Adjei is a security guard in the said company.

The remaining convicts are residents of Saki, a suburb of Ashaiman; Klikor; Weta; Agbozume; Aflao; and Sogakope, all in the Greater Accra and Volta Regions respectively.

court order Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2018, Adjei contacted Tetteh and informed him that the company he worked for had a lot of refined gold and that he wanted some people to come and rob them so he would have his share.

According to the prosecution, Adjei kept mounting pressure on Tetteh, who then called Agbadoku, who used to be his close ally during their days in military service, to organise men for the operation.

Agbadoku then travelled to his hometown in Agbozume and met Atatsitsey, a fetish priest. The two discussed the issue, and he accepted the deal, consulting Afavi, another fetish priest, to come on board.

After a series of deliberations, they recruited Atatsitsey, Afavi, Kumedzro, Adzevi, Awali, and Peter Adoku (now at large). On October 1, 2018, Agbadoku led them from Agbozume to Wassa Akropong and lodged them in a hotel for the robbery.

Atatsitsey later handed them over to Tetteh for briefing, and he led them to the complainant's company, where they attempted to rob them but were unsuccessful because they did not have weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASP Babayi said Afavi assessed the situation and contacted Buzu and Adoku from Aflao to join them at Wassa Akropong to execute the job. On October 5, 2018, the two hired Senyo's vehicle with pistols to the place.

The prosecution said the next day, at about 3:00 pm, Atatsitsey, Kumedzro, Awali, Buzu, and Adoku, armed with guns and knives, invaded the gold-buying company and made away with 7.5 kilograms of refined gold valued at GH¢1,543,500, six mobile phones valued at GH¢4,800.00, and cash amounting to GH¢250,000.

While the robbery was going on, a closed-circuit television camera installed at the company's yard captured them. After the operation, they drove to Kasoa and lodged in a hotel with the items.

ASP Babayi said that while waiting for Adjei and Atatsitsey, a misunderstanding ensued among them, which alerted the security officer on duty at the hotel. He informed the Kasoa police patrol team for assistance.

The team arrested Atatsitsey and Senyo, and a search on them uncovered one Italian pistol with a round of ammunition, two kitchen knives, a hammer, and a talisman.

ADVERTISEMENT

They denied involvement in the crime, and the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Accra for further investigation.

The court heard that during the investigation, Atatsitsey, Kumedzro, Adzefi, and Senyo confessed and named Kportufe and Buzu as their accomplices.

They further revealed that Awali, Kportufe, Buzu, and Adoku were with them in the hotel at Kasoa when the police arrived, but they managed to escape through the windows.

Awali was later arrested at Kpoglu, near Dzodze in the Volta Region, while Tetteh was also picked up at Kyebi in the Eastern Region. The two disclosed to the police that Agbadoku was part of the group that robbed the complainant, and he was traced to Akatsi and arrested.

Nine of the convicts admitted the offence in their caution statements and said the gold and cash they obtained from the operation were in the custody of Buzu and Adoku, who were then at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 15, 2022, Buzu was arrested in Tema and claimed the gold and cash were taken away by Adoku while they were in Benin.

Before passing judgment, the court said Adoku should be declared wanted and apprehended as soon as possible to face prosecution.