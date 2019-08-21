The two suspects are facing a two-count charge of unlawful possession and impersonation.

Police prosecutor, Ayodele Ayeni told the Court that the defendants were arrested on Monday at Bode area of Ibadan following an intelligence report.

Ayeni tendered two pairs of military trousers, two camouflage shirts, two underweares, two caps, four pairs of socks and a sweater as exhibits found in possession of the suspected criminals.

In their defence, each of the suspects confessed to being in possession of military uniforms, but denied using them for armed robbery or any fraudulent purpose.

Mrs Imoleayo, the judge went ahead to admit the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two reliable sureties each in like sum.

She later adjourned the case till Aug. 30 for continuation of hearing.