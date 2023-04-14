2 docked for allegedly stealing electrical cables worth ₦‎700,000

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 1, at Jakande area of Ojo.

Uche alleged that the defendants stole the wires belonging to the complainant, Mr Akerole Isiaka.

He said that the defendants were caught by some neighbours, who took them to the police station.

Uche said that the offences contravened Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr L.K J Layeni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦‎300,000 each with two sureties in like sum .

