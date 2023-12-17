ADVERTISEMENT
2 die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 2:38 p.m., attributing it to speeding and loss of control, which led the driver to run into a drainage by the roadside.

A woman also sustained injuries in the accident.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 2:38 p.m., attributing it to speeding and loss of control, which led the driver to run into a drainage by the roadside.

” One vehicle was involved with registration number JJJ 25 HS, a Toyota car, silver colour,” she said.

Okpe said that the injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at the FOS morgue, Ipara.

According to her, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to drive responsibly and shun excessive speed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

