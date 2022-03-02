RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 die in Delta multiple auto accident

An auto crash involving four vehicles in Ogwuashi-Ukwu on the Ughelli-Asaba highway on Wednesday claimed two lives.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

Abubakar said that the accident, which occurred at 10.00 a.m. and involving a Toyota Sienna, a tanker and two trucks could be attributed to brake failure of one of the trucks.

“It emanated from a possible collision between a Sienna bus, a tanker allegedly conveying liquefied gas and another truck carrying medical supplies.

“The driver of the Sienna bus and the front passenger reportedly died on the spot; an axe was used to dismantle the affected parts of the bus, to bring out the victims,” he said.

He said that FRSC officials and the Delta Fire Service personnel were at the scene to intervene in the event of any explosion from the truck conveying gas.

Abubakar condoled with the families of the deceased and urged drivers to check their vehicle brakes before embarking on any journey.

