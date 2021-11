2 die as another vehicle plunges into Ososa River in Ogun

NAN reports that a truck loaded with cement had on Monday, plunged into the same Ososa River, killing the driver.

Umar explained that a Toyota Camry car with registration number, MUS 370 GV, and a Lexus Jeep, marked SMK 08 HK, were involved in the unfortunate accident which occurred at about 3.55 p.m.

The sector Commander said that the two vehicles had a rear-end collision which made the car in front to plunge into the river.

He said that seven male adults were involved in the accident, thus resulted to the death of two males, while one other sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at State Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode, while the survivor is also receiving treatment at the same hospital."

Umar blamed the suspected cause of the accident on excessive speeding which led to the rear-end collision.

He said a heavy capacity crane had recovered the crashed vehicle out of the Ososa river to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to shun excessive speeding and slow down, especially while approaching a bridge or corner.