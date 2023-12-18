ADVERTISEMENT
2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State

News Agency Of Nigeria

10 persons, comprising five male adults, four female adults and a female child were involved in the unfortunate accident.

2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State (NAN)

Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 8:00pm. Uga explained that the crash involved a MAN diesel truck with registration no LSR 10 YD and a Toyota Carina with no registration number.

He said that 10 persons, comprising five male adults, four female adults and a female child were involved in the unfortunate accident. The sector commander said that two vehicles had a head-on collision due to wrongful overtaking, resulting to the death of two male adults while eight sustained various injuries.

“The survivors were taken to Idiroko General Hospital for treatment while the corpses were taken away by their families.” he said.

Uga said that the vehicles had been towed off the road by FRSC personnel to ease free flow of traffic in the area. The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against wrongful overtaking and urged them to reduce their speed, to eventually reduce tragedy during the festive season.

He further admonished them to always have a clear vision of 150 to 200 metres at night and controlled speed before overtaking.

News Agency Of Nigeria

