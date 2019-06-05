According to NAN, the incident was confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Oladele claimed that the first crash occurred on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway at AP petrol station at Sagamu around 4:52 am.

The accident involving an Iveco truck marked KTU 565 XW, was as a result of excessive speeding which led to loss of control.

It was also learnt that the accident involved three male adults, adding that two persons sustained injuries while one person died, and were all taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The FRSC boss stated that the second crash occurred on the same expressway at Ogumankin at about 3:54pm, involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 626 XR.

He said that the accident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking, adding that the bus hit the barrier and summersaulted.

Oladele explained that the crash involved 17 persons , six males, eight females and three children.

Six persons , he said, were injured while one female adult died in the accident.

He said that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the corpse of the dead victim was deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

“Motorists should therefore expect traffic to build up on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway and other corridors following the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri and with several motorists returning back to resume work,” he said.

Oladele advised motorists to drive cautiously, especially on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.