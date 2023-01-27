2 die, 7 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC

He said seven other persons were seriously injured with bruises and fractures in the accident blameable on overloading and loss of control.

“Nine persons were involved in the road crash and they were all male adults. Two people lost their lives on the spot while seven others were seriously injured,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said the injured were taken to Zalanga Primary Healthcare Centre for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited in a morgue at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi for identification.

The sector commander advised road users to always be conscious and obey traffic rules and regulations.