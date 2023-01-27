ADVERTISEMENT
2 die, 7 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two persons lost their lives in an auto crash in Zalanga village of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday.

Wreckage of the Sharon bus involved in the crash.
He said seven other persons were seriously injured with bruises and fractures in the accident blameable on overloading and loss of control.

“Nine persons were involved in the road crash and they were all male adults. Two people lost their lives on the spot while seven others were seriously injured,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said the injured were taken to Zalanga Primary Healthcare Centre for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited in a morgue at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi for identification.

The sector commander advised road users to always be conscious and obey traffic rules and regulations.

He urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure they have good tyres, maintain average speed, conduct routine vehicle maintenance and are in sound state of mind while driving.

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
