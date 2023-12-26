ADVERTISEMENT
2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accident was attributed to over speeding and loss of control of the vehicle by the driver.

Florence Okpe, Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed the lone accident involving a Toyota bus carrying eight persons. She attributed the accident to over speeding and loss of control of the vehicle by the driver.

“The vehicle crashed on the road barrier due to speeding and loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to a hospital at Mowe in Ogun, while the deceased were deposited in its morgue,’’ she said.

