2 die, 5 injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC spokesperson noted that the accident was caused by speeding and road obstruction, adding that the SUV rammed into the stationary truck due to speeding.

2 die, 5 injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident
2 die, 5 injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident/Illustration [theeagleonline]

A spokesperson for Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the incident, which occurred at 3.35 p.m., involved a Chevrolet SUV, marked WWW 75 MW and a truck, with registration number SRA 584 XB.

She said that seven people were involved in the accident, comprising six men and one woman.

“The injured victims were rescued by a driver who was driving behind them.

“The unnamed driver took the injured to the hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives,” she said.

Okpe said that the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Anthony Uga, had always admonished motorists to apply caution while driving and maintain the stipulated speed limit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

