2 die, 4 injured in accident involving 7 vehicles on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Thursday said that two persons lost their lives in an accident that involved seven vehicles at Joju area on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

2 die, 4 injured in accident involving 7 vehicles on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. [Guardian]

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, saying that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Umar explained that 11 male adults were involved in the unfortunate accident which occurred at about 12.50 p.m.

He said that a Mack truck, with registration number, AAA 552 XY, coming from Abeokuta to Lagos, lost control due to brake failure and speeding and rammed into a vehicle which caused a pile-up of six vehicles.

The sector Commander said that five persons came out unhurt, while two persons died, four sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of the victims have been taken to Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at State Hospital, Ota,” he said.

Umar blamed the accident on excessive speeding and brake failure and urged motorists against speeding to avoid accidents.

He advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the highways.

The FRSC boss commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC command, Ota, for more information on the crash.

