A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, said that the accident occurred at 4.37a.m., with the dead buried according to Islamic rites while the injured were evacuated to a nearby government hospital.
2 die, 3 injured in early morning accident in Ibadan
Two persons were killed early Wednesday morning while three others injured in an accident involving two articulated vehicles which crashed into the Oyo State Resettlement Centre at Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.
The statement quoted Alhaja Kalifat Olayiwola, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, as saying officials of government rescued the injured and evacuated them to the hospital.
She said, “We received a call about the accident that happened at the Resettlement Centre and immediately we responded.
“When we got there, an eye witness told us that a trailer loaded with rice hit another vehicle as a result of brake failure.
“One vehicle rammed into the fence up to the female hostel while the other trailer collapsed on another perimeter fence.
“As I speak, the injured ones are responding to treatment in the government hospital nearby while the corpses of persons who died have been buried according to Islamic rites.”
Olayiwola, condoled with the community over the death of their loved ones and urged drivers to take greater safety precautions before driving, to avert such sad incidents.
