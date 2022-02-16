2 die, 3 injured in early morning accident in Ibadan

The statement quoted Alhaja Kalifat Olayiwola, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, as saying officials of government rescued the injured and evacuated them to the hospital.

She said, “We received a call about the accident that happened at the Resettlement Centre and immediately we responded.

“When we got there, an eye witness told us that a trailer loaded with rice hit another vehicle as a result of brake failure.

“One vehicle rammed into the fence up to the female hostel while the other trailer collapsed on another perimeter fence.

“As I speak, the injured ones are responding to treatment in the government hospital nearby while the corpses of persons who died have been buried according to Islamic rites.”