Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday. Okpe said that the accident, involving a Toyota bus marked TSE 266 XA and Mazda bus with registration number FKJ 215 XX, occurred at 5:20pm.

She attributed the accident to speeding and wrongful overtaking. The FRSC spokesperson said that a total of 15 persons, comprising 12 men and three women, were involved, of which two died and one was injured.

She said that the injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the same hospital. Okpe quoted the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as advising motorists to shun speed and give maximum attention while driving.

