2 die, 1 injured in road accident in Ibadan

Chukwurah said that the accident involved a head on collision between an truck and a petroleum tanker, which occurred at L Adisa junction, 3 km to Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The commander said that five persons were involved in the accident in which two male adults died while one other person sustained injuries and the remaining two were unhurt.

She said that the suspected cause of the accident was speed violation and loss of control on the part of the truck.

Chukwurah explained that there was road construction in progress at the beginning of the Ibadan -Oyo Expressway which led to vehicles using a single lane.

The sector commander said that the corpses have been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue while the injured was taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for medical attention.