ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy in Lagos as two-storey building collapse claims 2 lives

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had issued evacuation notice several times and all the original occupants had parked out.

2 dead as two-storey building collapses in Ebute Meta, Lagos [Peoples Gazette]
2 dead as two-storey building collapses in Ebute Meta, Lagos [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Farinloye said that a two-storey building with a pent house collapsed at about 0930 hours along Herbert Marculley way, Ebute Metta. He said that the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had issued evacuation notice several times and all the original occupants had parked out.

“It was alleged that the property had been sold out about four months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents,” Farinloye said. He added that search and rescue operations was ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

Nigeria Immigration Service decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

Nigeria Immigration Service decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge during Christmas, New year festivities

LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge during Christmas, New year festivities

Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

The suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded [PM News]

Twin brothers, 5 others arrested for internet fraud

Man who slaughtered girlfriend to death with axe over 'cheating' jailed for 40 years

Man who slaughtered girlfriend to death with axe over 'cheating' jailed for 40 years

2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State (NAN)

2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State