2 dead as rival cult gangs clash in Osogbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Osun said two people were killed during a clash between cult members in Oke Baale area of Osogbo.

A cult group attacked a rival group and this led to the death of one person, which later led to a reprisal and which subsequently led to the death of the second person.

“When the Police were called to the scene of the attack, the warring groups opened fire at the policemen, but had to run away when the police team responded with superior firepower,” she said.

Opalola said many cult members who sustained machete cuts and other forms of injuries were in various hospitals in Osogbo, receiving treatment.

She assured that the command would go after the fleeing cult members with a view to prosecuting them and making the state safe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the crisis started at Ode Oga Junction in Oke Baale area of Osogbo when some cultists abducted a member of a rival cult group.

This made colleagues of the abducted cult member to mobilise and storm the hideout of the rival group, which prompted the use of dangerous weapons by both sides.

