2 dead, 5 injured in Ondo road accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander attributed the cause of the crash, which involved one commercial vehicle and a Honda Accord car, to speeding.

2 dead, 5 injured in Ondo road accident. [NAN]
2 dead, 5 injured in Ondo road accident. [NAN]

Ezekiel SonAllah, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday.

SonAllah, who explained that the accident occurred at about 5:48p.m, said it involved six male adults and one female adult.

“On Friday at about 5:48p.m at the Olokuta Correctional Centre area along Akure-Ondo road, a Nissan Primera commercial vehicle marked FGB-96XA and a Honda Accord car marked MUS-834 AL were involved in an accident.

“Two male adults died on the spot, while four male adults and one female adult were injured.

“The deceased have been deposited at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure, while the vehicles have been handed over to the police,” he said.

SonAllah admonished motorists to always abide by the traffic rules and regulations, saying any violation would be arrested and prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

