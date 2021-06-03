2 dead, 4 injured as gas tanker crashes into car in Abuja

Ochi said that the accident, which occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Constitution Avenue at Centre Business District in Abuja, and Olusegun Obasanjo Way interception was caused by speeding and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved a SINO Truck with Number plate, KJA 941 YA laden with cooking gas and Volkswagen golf 3 with registration number GWA 91 TT.

“A witness report reaching us indicates that the driver of the tanker laden with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) (Cooking Gas) en route Abuja from Lagos, had a collision with a Golf car.

“A total of six persons were involved in the crash, comprising three in each of the vehicles.

“Four of them including the driver of the tanker sustained some degree of injuries and were taken to Wuse General Hospital by the FRSC rescue team from FCT Command.

“Two male adults, who were passengers in the gas tanker truck, were, however, confirmed dead and their bodies had been deposited at the mortuary,” he said

He said that the obstruction on Olusegun Obasanjo way (from Garki to Wuse), and Constitution Avenue at Centre Business District, linking Airport Road to Federal Secretariat had been cleared.

Ochi said that it took the combined efforts of all the security and safety agencies to avert what would have resulted in a fire incident.

The agencies according to him, include the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service.

While condoling with families of the dead, Ochi warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He urged them to drive safely to avoid accidents and loss of lives.

Speaking, the Team leader of the Federal Fire Service, Wuse Command, FCT, Mr Usman Hammed, explained that his office received a distressed call around 1 30 a.m. and quickly dispatched the team to attend to the situation.

Usman said that the tanker fell off from its head when the driver lost control, in his bid to avoid the golf, adding that the gas-laden tanker was hanging on the retaining wall of the flyover.

Pulse Nigeria

He said that the service deployed its machinery to avert an explosion.

Similarly, Mr Frank Onuorah, Zonal Commander City Operations, FCT Fire Service, said that his team arrived at the scene of the accident around 1.30 a.m. and was able to put the situation under control to avert an explosion.

He said that the scene of the accident, which was a stone throw to the NNPC Mega Station and two other filling stations, was cordoned off.

He said that the service swung into action immediately and began to spray water mixed with chemicals to cool the tanker to avert an explosion.

Onuorah said that the gas tanker that was already off its top was evacuated through the help of a crane to a safer location.

He said that his team and others were at the scene for close to 13 hours before the road was cleared after the debris had been evacuated.

He said that there was, however, a delay in the evacuation because of the fragile nature of the product which was already leaking because of the impact of the accident.