2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to d*ath in fire accident

It was gathered that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the couple locked their children, aged six and three, in a room, while they went out.

However, while the parents were away from the house on separate missions, fire engulfed the room around 7pm, and burnt the minors.

While the cause of the inferno was yet-to-be known at the time of filing this report, neighbours said they were unaware that the children were in the room when the fire was burning.

“I left my phone to illuminate the room for the children, hoping to return soon after my injection; my wife earlier went out to buy something.

“I came back and saw people gathered and discovered that my two children were burnt dead and we don’t know the source of the fire,” the distraught father of the victims stated.

Speaking on the incident, Bright Peter, the landlord of the property, stated that the fire spread so fast after he and other tenants heard a strange explosion.

His words: “We did not notice when the fire started; we only heard an explosion and while going to check, the fire had gutted the room and spread to our rooms and parlours; we tried to remove our property, but serious damage had been done already.

“We called people to help us to quench the fire and I told my brother that children were inside the room; but before we could get to them, they had been killed.”