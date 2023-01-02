ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to d*ath in fire accident

Damilare Famuyiwa

A couple locked up their children in a room as they both went out for different missions. By the time they returned, they discovered that the minors had burnt beyond recognition after a fire outbreak in their house.

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to death in fire accident
2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to death in fire accident

An Akwa Ibom couple, has been thrown into a mourning condition, as their two children burnt to death in a fire incident at their house located on Udo Imuk Street, in the Eket Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was gathered that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the couple locked their children, aged six and three, in a room, while they went out.

However, while the parents were away from the house on separate missions, fire engulfed the room around 7pm, and burnt the minors.

While the cause of the inferno was yet-to-be known at the time of filing this report, neighbours said they were unaware that the children were in the room when the fire was burning.

“I left my phone to illuminate the room for the children, hoping to return soon after my injection; my wife earlier went out to buy something.

“I came back and saw people gathered and discovered that my two children were burnt dead and we don’t know the source of the fire,” the distraught father of the victims stated.

Speaking on the incident, Bright Peter, the landlord of the property, stated that the fire spread so fast after he and other tenants heard a strange explosion.

His words: “We did not notice when the fire started; we only heard an explosion and while going to check, the fire had gutted the room and spread to our rooms and parlours; we tried to remove our property, but serious damage had been done already.

“We called people to help us to quench the fire and I told my brother that children were inside the room; but before we could get to them, they had been killed.”

It was gathered that the room, however, had no light source, such as electrical connections, candle or gas cylinder.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 key takeaways from Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

5 key takeaways from Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

Pa Adebanjo says Nigeria will be in trouble if Obi is not elected president

Pa Adebanjo says Nigeria will be in trouble if Obi is not elected president

It’s fake news — Tinubu dismisses talks about his health

It’s fake news — Tinubu dismisses talks about his health

2023: Obasanjo’s endorsement not wishes of Nigerians – PDP

2023: Obasanjo’s endorsement not wishes of Nigerians – PDP

PDP believes Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi will amount to nothing

PDP believes Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi will amount to nothing

2023: Council of Obas, residents community endorse Tinubu, APC in Sokoto

2023: Council of Obas, residents community endorse Tinubu, APC in Sokoto

Mrs Akeredolu presents cash, gifts to first baby of 2023, others

Mrs Akeredolu presents cash, gifts to first baby of 2023, others

2023: Year of hope, socio-economic transformation for Enugu State – Mbah

2023: Year of hope, socio-economic transformation for Enugu State – Mbah

Atiku’s aide explains why Tinubu denied his alleged meeting with G5 governors

Atiku’s aide explains why Tinubu denied his alleged meeting with G5 governors

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

HushPuppi loves the good life and flaunts it (Bioreports)

6 strangest facts revealed about Hushpuppi; he owned a 15-acre catfish farm in Ghana

Musa Hasahya and his family

67-year-old farmer with 12 wives, 102 kids and 568 grandchildren cries of hardship

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman kills lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman k*lls lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos Baracuda Beach as fun-seekers drown

Pandemonium in Lagos Baracuda Beach as fun-seekers drown