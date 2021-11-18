RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 cars destroyed as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Services says no life was lost in the explosion.

Petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan (The Street Journal)
Petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan (The Street Journal)

An explosion rocked the Agodi area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Thursday night as a petrol-laden tanker caught fire round NTA Road.

Recommended articles

According to Punch, the fire, which claimed no life destroyed two private cars.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Services, Mr Ismail Adeleke said, ‘no life was lost in the explosion’.

He said, “I am there with our men as I talk to you this night. We gathered that the driver parked when he discovered that there was an issue with the engine compartment of the truck.

“The driver checked it and went back to start the vehicle. After this, as he wanted to continue his journey, he found out that fire had started from the engine compartment. He jumped off the truck and the tanker lost control and fell on its side.

“The content was spilt on the road and fire followed. Two cars were also burnt but we thank God no life was lost.”

He told Punch that the fire had been put out completely.

Details later...

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Counsel says there are over 40 discrepancies in #EndSARS panel report

Lagos Counsel says there are over 40 discrepancies in #EndSARS panel report

Family of slain Kogi PDP women leader Abuh inaugurates foundation

Family of slain Kogi PDP women leader Abuh inaugurates foundation

Families of slain Amotekun corps members in Oyo state get N32.5m

Families of slain Amotekun corps members in Oyo state get N32.5m

State Govts to get N18.2bn each as Buhari approves N656bn for them to share

State Govts to get N18.2bn each as Buhari approves N656bn for them to share

Tinubu's daughter says she shut Oyingbo market because of its deplorable state

Tinubu's daughter says she shut Oyingbo market because of its deplorable state

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)