RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 brothers plead guilty to killing journalist

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two brothers accused of murdering Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday after they dramatically admitted to the crime hours after their trial began.

2 brothers plead guilty to killing journalist. [TheNigerianInfo]
2 brothers plead guilty to killing journalist. [TheNigerianInfo]

The accused, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, pleaded guilty to six major charges, including wilful homicide and detonating an explosive with intent to kill, both of those crimes carries life sentences.

Read Also

The brothers switched their plea just hours after a nine-person jury had been sworn-in to hear the case, and did so without explanation.

They had previously refused to cooperate with investigators and have spent almost five years behind bars since they were first arrested in December 2017.

Galizia was blown up in her car as she was driving away from her family home in October 2017.

The bomb was placed under the driver’s seat and sent her body parts flying ”everywhere, when the bomb exploded”, a court heard.

A third man who was also charged alongside the Degiorgio brothers, Vincent Muscat, pleaded guilty to charges in February 2021, he was given a 15-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors alleged that the trio was hired by a top Maltese businessman, Yorgen Fenech, who had ties to the government of former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

At the time of her murder, Galizia was investigating a data leak of documents related to a project Fenech was a shareholder in, her son has testified.

Fenech, who is coming before the courts separately, denies all charges.

The brothers had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a pardon in exchange for naming bigger alleged conspirators, including a former minister whose identity hasn’t been revealed.

They also sought to have the trial postponed after their lawyer resigned from the case in August and they were unable to find a replacement.

Alfred Degiorgio went on hunger strike, saying he was being denied fair representation.

However, that attempt failed, and on Friday George Degiorgio launched into a tirade before the court hearing began.

“You know who killed Daphne. Those who were rubbing shoulders with you,” he told prosecutors.

“The courts are corrupt. Corrupt judges too… perhaps we’ll meet in hell.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chinese President commiserates with Buhari on Anambra boat mishap

Chinese President commiserates with Buhari on Anambra boat mishap

El-rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall in Kaduna

El-rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall in Kaduna

Obasanjo inaugurates 7bn litre capacity dam at FUNAAB

Obasanjo inaugurates 7bn litre capacity dam at FUNAAB

Gov. Sule donates relief materials, N4m to flood victims in Toto LGA

Gov. Sule donates relief materials, N4m to flood victims in Toto LGA

Ngige extols Nigerians as ASUU ends 8 months strike

Ngige extols Nigerians as ASUU ends 8 months strike

Kwara Govt distributes 68,280 textbooks to primary schools

Kwara Govt distributes 68,280 textbooks to primary schools

How Anambra citizens reacted to Kanu’s victory, suspension of ASUU strike

How Anambra citizens reacted to Kanu’s victory, suspension of ASUU strike

2 APC senators take National Awards to Tinubu

2 APC senators take National Awards to Tinubu

2023: Boost for Atiku as Jonathan endorses him for president

2023: Boost for Atiku as Jonathan endorses him for president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Kwara kidnapped children escape

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Mr Daniel Davoe on duty at Masaka end of Abuja-Keffi road

How one man’s effort is reducing commuters road traffic stress in FCT