RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 brothers jailed for stealing ceiling fans from a mosque

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Monday sentenced two brothers, Anu, 20 and Tayo Akinsanya,18, to three months imprisonment each for stealing two celling fans from a Mosque worth N44,000.

jail (GuardianNG)
jail (GuardianNG)

Delivering ruling, Magistrate A . O. Adeyemi, sentenced the two brothers without an option of fine.

Recommended articles

Adeyemi said that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that they were guilty of the charge preferred against them.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with theft and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convicts committed the offence on March 17 at about 11.30 p.m. at Iwoye Town in Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convicts broke into the Iwoye Central Mosque and stole two ceiling fans worth N44, 000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 451, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Trending

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

The suspects (Punch)

Ghanaian men still chase us when we're visibly pregnant - Women share experiences

Pregnant woman

Angry man storms bank, carries printer over refusal to refund his money (video)

Man carries bank's printer

Groom crashes to death on the way to his wedding, bride in comma

Accident car