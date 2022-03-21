2 brothers jailed for stealing ceiling fans from a mosque

Adeyemi said that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that they were guilty of the charge preferred against them.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with theft and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convicts committed the offence on March 17 at about 11.30 p.m. at Iwoye Town in Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convicts broke into the Iwoye Central Mosque and stole two ceiling fans worth N44, 000.