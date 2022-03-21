Delivering ruling, Magistrate A . O. Adeyemi, sentenced the two brothers without an option of fine.
2 brothers jailed for stealing ceiling fans from a mosque
An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Monday sentenced two brothers, Anu, 20 and Tayo Akinsanya,18, to three months imprisonment each for stealing two celling fans from a Mosque worth N44,000.
Adeyemi said that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that they were guilty of the charge preferred against them.
The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with theft and burglary.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convicts committed the offence on March 17 at about 11.30 p.m. at Iwoye Town in Ota.
Adaraloye said that the convicts broke into the Iwoye Central Mosque and stole two ceiling fans worth N44, 000.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 451, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
