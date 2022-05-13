RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 brothers in court for allegedly assaulting 80-year-old woman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two brothers were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old woman.

Court
Court

The police charged Mosuru, 25 and Kehinde Abimbola, 22, whose residential addresses were not provided with conspiracy, threat to violence, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault occasioning harm.

Recommended articles

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the brothers committed the offence on March 18, at about 10. 00 a.m, at Agbokojo area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when they stopped Mrs Sidikatu Olatunji, 80, from entering her shop.

He said they also beat her up, injuring her on the face.

Ibrahim alleged that the brothers also threatened the life of Mr Kehinde Olatunji.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 86, 249(D), 516 and 355 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A Adesina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N80, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant for the Social Democratic Party recently submitted the presidential nomination form ahead of party primaries

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant for the Social Democratic Party recently submitted the presidential nomination form ahead of party primaries

Buhari set to replace departing ministers

Buhari set to replace departing ministers

2023: PDP says Jonathan has not resigned his party membership

2023: PDP says Jonathan has not resigned his party membership

Police recover stolen 4 year-old child after one month of missing in Ebonyi

Police recover stolen 4 year-old child after one month of missing in Ebonyi

ASUU Strike: Students stage protest at UI, disrupt movement

ASUU Strike: Students stage protest at UI, disrupt movement

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers