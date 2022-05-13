The police charged Mosuru, 25 and Kehinde Abimbola, 22, whose residential addresses were not provided with conspiracy, threat to violence, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault occasioning harm.
2 brothers in court for allegedly assaulting 80-year-old woman
Two brothers were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old woman.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the brothers committed the offence on March 18, at about 10. 00 a.m, at Agbokojo area, Ibadan.
Ibrahim alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when they stopped Mrs Sidikatu Olatunji, 80, from entering her shop.
He said they also beat her up, injuring her on the face.
Ibrahim alleged that the brothers also threatened the life of Mr Kehinde Olatunji.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 86, 249(D), 516 and 355 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Magistrate S. A Adesina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N80, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.
She adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.
