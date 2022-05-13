2 brothers in court for allegedly assaulting 80-year-old woman

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the brothers committed the offence on March 18, at about 10. 00 a.m, at Agbokojo area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when they stopped Mrs Sidikatu Olatunji, 80, from entering her shop.

He said they also beat her up, injuring her on the face.

Ibrahim alleged that the brothers also threatened the life of Mr Kehinde Olatunji.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 86, 249(D), 516 and 355 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A Adesina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N80, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.