2 brothers drown while swimming with friends at Lagos beach on Christmas day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident happened at about 6 pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Lagos police confirms 2 brothers drown at Ibeshe beach on Christmas day (Businessday NG)
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that someone reported the incident to the police. He said the incident happened at about 6 pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Hundeyin said that the brothers, with the surname Adegboyega, were aged 26 and 23, and the family was resident in Festac Town.

The spokesman said all efforts by the friends of the brothers and local divers to rescue them proved abortive, after which the incident was reported to the police.

Hundeyin said that detectives visited the scene where the deceased drowned. He said local divers were employed to locate the bodies and the family of the deceased was informed of the incident.

