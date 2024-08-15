ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 brothers bury 16-yr-old sibling alive over missing phone in Kaduna

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager was said to have been buried as punishment by his older siblings over a missing phone.

The victim, Abubakar [The Nigeria Lawyer]
The victim, Abubakar [The Nigeria Lawyer]

Recommended articles

The tragic incident occurred in the Zaria area of Kaduna State, where Abubakar was allegedly buried by his two older siblings over a missing phone.

The brothers, aged 22 and 18, had reportedly argued about the missing phone while they were in Abuja.

Fueled by anger, they followed Abubakar back to Zaria, where they buried him alive as a form of punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was discovered in the early hours of Monday, August 12, 2024, when a good Samaritan noticed his head protruding from a hole in an abandoned property.

Reacting to the incident, Rabi Salisu, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Abubakar was found tied up with his mouth sealed and buried with only his head exposed.

Salisu described the scene as "imaginable cruelty" and confirmed that the boy was covered with rags in the hole.

The discovery was made after the Samaritan heard Abubakar coughing, which led to a rescue by nearby farmers.

The suspects, Yahaya Abdulkadir (22) and Abdul Abdulkadir (18), were arrested by the police and have confessed to the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansir Hassan, the state police spokesperson, stated that the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged in court soon.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has responded swiftly.

The commissioner reported that the Social Officer in charge of Zaria visited the community to provide support and assess the situation.

The ministry condemned the act and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children’s rights, assuring the public that justice will be served.

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the incident strongly and pledged to continue monitoring the case closely as the investigation progresses.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River's new cassava mill in Idoma community to create 1,000 jobs

Cross River's new cassava mill in Idoma community to create 1,000 jobs

Senator's traditional title revoked amid claims of criticising Gov Bala

Senator's traditional title revoked amid claims of criticising Gov Bala

WHO reports 307,433 cholera cases & 2,326 deaths recorded in 7 months

WHO reports 307,433 cholera cases & 2,326 deaths recorded in 7 months

Tinubu is working hard to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings - Minister Umahi

Tinubu is working hard to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings - Minister Umahi

Justice Kekere-Ekun to become 2nd female CJN as NJC recommends her

Justice Kekere-Ekun to become 2nd female CJN as NJC recommends her

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

President Tinubu, Mbasogo sign agreement on Gulf of Guinea gas pipeline

President Tinubu, Mbasogo sign agreement on Gulf of Guinea gas pipeline

Ganduje: APC lambasts Gov Yusuf, urges probe of alleged state-sponsored violence

Ganduje: APC lambasts Gov Yusuf, urges probe of alleged state-sponsored violence

Bauchi Govt shuts down 39 private colleges for failing to obtain registration

Bauchi Govt shuts down 39 private colleges for failing to obtain registration

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court