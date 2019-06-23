Police operatives in Ogun state have reportedly arrested two members of a robbery syndicate of Automated Machines in the state.

The two suspects; Ebenezer Olubukola, 30, and Olajide Oladejo, 29 according to Punch specialise in robbing people of the money they withdraw from ATMs in Ota and its environs.

The other member of the syndicate was said to have escaped during arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi announced the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 20, 2019, while attempting to rob unsuspecting ATM users of the money they just withdrew.

Oyeyemi said, “Their mode of operations is to lurk around banks observing those who will withdraw substantial amount of money and trace such a person with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her.

‘Luck, however, ran against them when the area commander Ota, ACP Monday Agbonika who was on a routine patrol with the men of Operation Puff Adder sighted the three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around the First Bank area in Ota.

“The area commander who suspected their movement and outlook asked his men to intercept and search them.

“Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended while the third one escaped”.

Oyeyemi also said that one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT were recovered from the suspects, adding that the commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the special anti-robbery squad for discreet investigation.