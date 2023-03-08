2 arrested herdsmen confessed to r*ping pregnant woman in Abuja

The defendants confessed that they abducted the pregnant woman from her home in the Yaba area of Abaji Area Council of Abuja, and took her to a bush, where they both raped her.

Revealing how the defendants were nabbed, Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that one Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Sunday, February 26.

According to Wakili, the defendants, who had pleaded guilty to the criminal conspiracy, force, assault, and adultery by a man, preferred against them, committed the crime not minding that the victim was eight-month pregnant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 262, 264, and 387 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded in a correction centre pending sentencing.

Adjourning the case to Wednesday, March 22, for sentencing, the Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim said she needed to see the victim to determine her present condition.

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be-identified herdsmen killed three people, as they invaded the agrarian community of Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.