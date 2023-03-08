ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 arrested herdsmen confessed to r*ping pregnant woman in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Abuja herders were said to have kidnapped the pregnant woman from her house in Abuja and whisked her away to a bush, where they took turns raping her.

2 arrested herdsmen confessed to raping pregnant woman in Abuja
2 arrested herdsmen confessed to raping pregnant woman in Abuja

Two herdsmen identified as Nuru Tukur and Yusufa Haruna, who were arrested and arraigned before Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, March 7, 2033, have confessed to raping a pregnant woman.

Recommended articles

The defendants confessed that they abducted the pregnant woman from her home in the Yaba area of Abaji Area Council of Abuja, and took her to a bush, where they both raped her.

Revealing how the defendants were nabbed, Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that one Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Sunday, February 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wakili, the defendants, who had pleaded guilty to the criminal conspiracy, force, assault, and adultery by a man, preferred against them, committed the crime not minding that the victim was eight-month pregnant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 262, 264, and 387 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded in a correction centre pending sentencing.

Adjourning the case to Wednesday, March 22, for sentencing, the Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim said she needed to see the victim to determine her present condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be-identified herdsmen killed three people, as they invaded the agrarian community of Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The deceased include a pastor, and two of his workers, who were working on their farm when the assailants invaded.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp” NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

72-year-old left for dead after domestic worker cuts her genitals

72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

Autopsy shows my child died by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Autopsy shows my child d*ed by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath