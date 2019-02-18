The accused, Lateef Ajetomobi and Saraju Yekini, were charged to court on three-count charge of theft, conspiracy and deceit.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Joshua Oladoye, told the court that the defendants, and others at large, stole the chickens belonging to one Akosu Samuel between May 2018 and August 2018, at his Olu Farm Limited in Osogbo.

Oladoye said the crime contravened section sections 516, 427, 383(1) and is punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Aishat Olayemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each and one surety in like sum for each.

The magistrate ordered that the sureties must reside within the court's jurisdiction and must possess evidence of tax payment to the state government. She adjourned the case till March 11 for hearing.