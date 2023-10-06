ADVERTISEMENT
2 Abuja men land in police custody over romance scam

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, according to police, confessed to participating in computer-related frauds associated with romance scams and identity theft.

Police vows not to relent on cracking down on such criminal activities [Guardian]

The duo were nabbed after being accused of criminal conspiracy and identity theft in Abuja.

Disclosing the arrest of Okoye and Nwosu in a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said evidence of the criminal activities was seen on the suspects’ electronic devices.

According to Adejobi, the NPF will not relent in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens by relentlessly cracking down on criminal activities such as identity theft, romance scams, sextortion and other cyber-related crimes.

These suspects, namely Jerry Okoye and Ifeanyi Nwosu, both residents of Panasonic Estate in Idu, Abuja, have confessed to their participation in computer-related frauds associated with romance scams and identity theft. Substantial evidence from their electronic devices has shed light on their criminal activities.

“Jerry Okoye, a former student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), claimed to have been in the music industry since 2016 and operates a public relations company. However, he confessed to engaging in fraudulent activities dating back to 2014, primarily through Facebook. The investigation also uncovered compelling evidence, linking him to fraud and romance scams, extending up to the present day.”

The Force PRO added that the second suspect, Ifeanyi Nwosu, had been involved in “cash exchanges” with a 69-year-old white woman identified as Winnie.

“Similarly, Ifeanyi Nwosu, a close associate of Jerry Okoye, who was arrested along with the first suspect, claimed that his visit to the residence was for music recording purposes. However, he admitted to having a unique connection with a 69-year-old white woman known as Winnie, whom he identifies as both a fan and a friend,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

He added that the connection goes beyond casual friendship as evidence indicating a series of cash exchanges between Ifeanyi Nwosu and the elderly woman have come to light.

