1st hijabi to win Miss Nigeria in trouble with Hisbah

The Commander-General of the Islamic police service in Kano, Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina, told BBC Pidgin that the beauty queen's parents will be invited for questioning for allowing her participate.

He said the pageant is forbidden by Islam, and that the 18-year-old should never have been involved.

The official said the contest teaches ladies to not be shy and reserved, and encourages them to expose their bodies.

"We have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano State and her parents come from Garko Local Government Area. Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we won't let the issue rest," he said.

The Hisbah board is responsible for the enforcement of the Sharia law in northern Nigerian states that have implemented the Islamic code.