1st conjoined twins separated in Ghana send touching message to Nana Aba over recent gesture

Later, H.E Nana Addo pledged to take responsibility for the total cost of the surgery. The story has reached Lydia and Linda, the first conjoined twins to be separated in Ghana in 1996 through the intervention of the late J.J Rawlings.

Reaching Nana Aba through social media, Lydia sent the Gh One TV general manageress a touching message, to express gratitude over her effort to help the conjoined twins. "Good evening Aunty Nana Aba, I am Lydia Awui Eugenia, together with my twin sister Linda, we are the first survival of operated conjoined twins in Ghana". her message read.

Lydia who has been an adent follower of Nana Aba added that "just recently I have seen your post about the handsome conjoined twins who need help,"

She continued that " after seeing them, I cried my heart reminiscing what I', told we went through ... I became happy at the same time sad seeing these enduring what we endured some time ago. But glory be to God that today my sister and I have grown up to be beautifully and wonderfully wonderful to the glory of God".

Nana Aba shared the message from the twins on her social media with hashtags that say "inspiring, hope conjoined twins". See her post below and more of what Lydia has to say about the conjoined twins.

Lydia and Linda Awui were born conjoined and needed a procedure to be separated. Hard on cash, the Awui family was distraught and helpless until the intervention of Rawlings who was then the President of Ghana.

The late former President provided the necessary funding for the procedure and the Awui sisters were separated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 1999, three months after their birth.

20 years later, the sisters in company of their parents, Eunice and Benjamin Awui, with one of the doctors, Dr. Appeadu-Mensah, a pediatric surgeon who undertook the landmark surgery, paid a visit to Ex-President Rawlings in 2019 to thank him.

The twins and their parents presented the former President with a plaque and adorned him with beads to express their appreciation for his support.