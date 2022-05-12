19 yr-old sentenced to death for killing his nephew in Kano

Justice Usman Naabba of a Kano State High Court, found the convict guilty of two counts of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

According to Justice Naabba, the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently sentenced the convict to 14 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

After Khalil completed his prison sentence, the Justice held that he would die by hanging for homicide.

Before the ruling, the prosecution counsel Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offences in 2019 at Karkasara Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

According to Sorondinki, the convict abducted his sister’s son Ado, and covered his nostrils and mouth with sellotape, after which he buried him in a shallow grave at Sabuwar Sheka in Kano.

To prove his submission on the case, the prosecution presented three witnesses to the court and four exhibits.

The prosecutor argued that the offences contravened sections 274 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, members of a criminal gang that specialises in robbing graveyards and using stolen body parts for rituals have been arrested in Edo State.

During an operation that led to the arrest of the gang members, a gun duel ensued, and in the process, six kidnappers lost their lives.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs stated: “On 06/05/2022 at about 10:30hrs, the operatives of the Edo State Police Command arrested a criminal gang that specializes in vandalizing vaults and graveyards to desecrate corpses and decimate their parts for commercial purposes.

“The leader of the gang is Josephine Adun ‘F’ (40) of Omono Street, Off Stadium Roadhouse, Benin City. Other members are Oyegoke Olushola ‘M’ (42) of N0. 82 Zomi-Zomi Street Off Upper Sakponba Road Benin City, Edo State who is the gang herbalist and Charity Goodluck ‘M’ (29) of Forestry Road, Ologbo who bought the skull for Forty Thousand Naira (N40,000.00).”