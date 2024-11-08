19-year-old trader bags 9 months jail term for stealing elderly woman's phone

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of ₦20,000 fine or spend six months imprisonment. He also ordered the convict to pay the woman ₦30,000 in damages or spend another three months in prison in default.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 23 at the Laranto Police Station by one Umar Adamu the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gokwat said that the convict and his friends, at large went to the complainant’s mother’s house stole her phone and a bag containing the Holy Quran and pointed a knife at her, ordering her not to shout.