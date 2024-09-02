ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

19-year-old native doctor kills client during failed 'anti-bullet' charm test

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect allegedly claimed to specialise in preparing charms against gunshots and machete cuts.

Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]
Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]

Recommended articles

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Yamu said that the incident happened on August 20 in Onumu Community, near Igara, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state. He said that the suspect was arrested by operatives from the Igarra Divisional Police Station in Akoko-Edo.

NAN learnt that the suspect allegedly claimed to specialise in preparing charms against gunshots and machete cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source further told NAN that the deceased had visited the native doctor’s home to obtain the charm. It said that “in a shocking turn of events”, Dauda attempted to test the efficacy of the charm by shooting the client with a gun.

The charm was said to have failed as he sustained fatal injuries.

“When he was rushed to a hospital in Igarra, he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” the source further said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the suspect would face prosecution as soon as investigations were concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Demola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye. [Punch]

Tension in Agungi as gunmen shoot, butcher Lagos monarch’s first son

2 men in court for stabbing man with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

2 men in court for stabbing man in the head with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

The deceased, Ryan Akagbusi [Punch]

Missing 8-year-old Nigerian boy found dead in US lake

The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]

Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts