Ogunmoye said there was no evidence that he succeeded in stealing anything from his victim when he was caught.

The judge, however, said that the sole issue for determination had been resolved partly in favour of the prosecution.

“I reiterate that the defendant is convicted for the offence of attempted armed robbery. He is sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge said.

The Prosecutor, Dolapo Oyewole, told the court the convict committed offence on May 6, 2017 in Idolofin area of Ado Ekiti.

Oyewole said the convict, armed with gun, robbed one Arowolo Suleiman of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number (OGUN) LAR 223 VC.

According to him, Suleiman is a commercial motorcyclist in Ado-Ekiti.

The prosecutor called three witnesses and also tendered the motorcycle as exhibits.

He said the offence contravened Section 402(2) of the Criminal, CAP. C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

Suleiman, while narrating his ordeal, told the court he conveyed Oluwaseun and one other now at large from Oke-Ila to Idolofin in Ado-Ekiti about 6:30 a.m.

Suleiman said on getting there, one of them pointed gun at him and commanded to lay face down inside a drainage.

The victim said before the convict could escaped with the motorcycle, he stood up and pushed them down from his motorcycle.