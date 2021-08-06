Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti did not take Ibrahim’s plea because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Sa’ad-Datti ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Aug.17, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that Ibrahim committed the offence on June 16, at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano.

Ado alleged that Ibrahim armed with a knife, criminally trespassed into the house of the 20-year-old woman, raped and stole her cell phone and N150.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 298 and 283 of the Penal Code.