19-year-old man rapes 25-year-old woman, judge seeks legal advice

Recommended articles
The police charged Fidela, whose address was not provided, with rape. The Magistrate, S. Babalola did not take Fidela’s plea for want of jurisdiction.
She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. She adjourned the case until July 1 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Segun Adegboye told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on May 14, at about 1:00 am at the Ile-Ido area of Ibadan. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 357 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.