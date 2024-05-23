ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

19-year-old man rapes 25-year-old woman, judge seeks legal advice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge adjourns the rape case until July 1.

19-year-old man rapes 25-year-old woman, judge seeks legal advice
19-year-old man rapes 25-year-old woman, judge seeks legal advice

Recommended articles

The police charged Fidela, whose address was not provided, with rape. The Magistrate, S. Babalola did not take Fidela’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. She adjourned the case until July 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Segun Adegboye told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on May 14, at about 1:00 am at the Ile-Ido area of Ibadan. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 357 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate