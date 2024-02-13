19-year-old lady stabs husband to death in Niger over sex

The couple were said to have had a disagreement over sex in the early hours of Monday, February 12, 2024.

It was gathered that Aliyu and Ahmadu had only been married for two months before the incident happened.

According to a source in the village who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the couple went into an argument over sex before the lady picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Ahmadu in the neck.

Aliyu was said to have gone on to stab Ahmadu in several other parts of his body before he collapsed.

When the neighbours heard Ahmadu’s scream, they rushed into the house and met him in a pool of his blood.

They rushed him to a nearby community hospital in Lapai, but he died before they could get to the hospital.

When the neighbours arrived at the hospital the doctors on duty confirmed that he was brought into the hospital dead.

A source in the community disclosed that Aliyu was seen in the village after the incident, meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, when he was contacted on the phone, disclosed that the 19-year-old lady was on the run.

“Today 12/02/2024 at about 12:00 am, information was received that, in the early hours of today, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort was being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please,” the police spokesperson stated as he confirmed the incident.