19-year-old lady stabs husband to death in Niger over sex

Damilare Famuyiwa

The couple who were said to have only been married two months prior to the incident, had a disagreement over sex on Monday.

The lady is currently on the run [Naija News]
The couple were said to have had a disagreement over sex in the early hours of Monday, February 12, 2024.

It was gathered that Aliyu and Ahmadu had only been married for two months before the incident happened.

According to a source in the village who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the couple went into an argument over sex before the lady picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Ahmadu in the neck.

Aliyu was said to have gone on to stab Ahmadu in several other parts of his body before he collapsed.

When the neighbours heard Ahmadu’s scream, they rushed into the house and met him in a pool of his blood.

They rushed him to a nearby community hospital in Lapai, but he died before they could get to the hospital.

When the neighbours arrived at the hospital the doctors on duty confirmed that he was brought into the hospital dead.

A source in the community disclosed that Aliyu was seen in the village after the incident, meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, when he was contacted on the phone, disclosed that the 19-year-old lady was on the run.

Today 12/02/2024 at about 12:00 am, information was received that, in the early hours of today, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort was being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please,” the police spokesperson stated as he confirmed the incident.

He added that the suspect would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded.

YEDC, NERC collaborates to enhance customer relations, service delivery in Yobe

Tinubu honours Super Eagles with MON titles, land gifts

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

Federal Government vows to enroll 10.2 million out-of-school children by 2027

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Governor Zulum rewards 810 volunteers with food, cash for fighting Boko haram

Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi [NAN]

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

