According to reports, the 19-year-old nursing mother of a four-month-old baby stabbed the deceased after a fierce argument at their residence in Shagamu Road, Ikorodu.

It was gathered that Adeniyi has been accused on several occasion by the deceased of being unfaithful to him, an allegation which has caused violent disagreements between both of them in the past.

The deceased, Solomon Nduka, was pronounced dead at the hospital he was rushed to following to the incident.

A witness said, "The man had been suspecting that his wife was unfaithful to him. He accused her of sleeping around that night and they started fighting. The man beat her up. The woman, in retaliation, took a knife and stabbed him in the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The police from the Sagamu Road Division arrested her."

Police public relations officer, Chike Oti, confirmed the incident. He added that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

Oti said the suspect will be charged to court after investigation on the case is concluded.