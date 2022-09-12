19-year-old commits suicide, found hanging with phone cable around his neck

The teenager was found hanging with a phone cable around his neck on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola said following the discovery of Olonade’s body, the Force were quickly alerted.

According to her, some policemen were immediately detailed to visit the scene of the incident to recover the corpse.

“Around 2.30pm on Saturday, one Agboola Olusola of 049 Isokun Street, Ilesa, reported at Ilesa ‘A’ Division that Victor Olonade, 19, a student of Ipetu Ijesa College of Technology, Osun State, was found dead by hanging in a compound with telephone cable.

“Scene of the crime was visited and no mark of violence was found on the body. The corpse was deposited at the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa. The case is still under investigation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Police Command have nabbed one Olusegun Oluwole for raping his teenage daughter in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that the 46-year-old had carnal knowledge of the victim, a 17-year-old, while the latter was sleeping.

Oluwole was said to have sneaked into the teenager’s room, where he raped her.

“The victim said, having observed that others were fast asleep, the father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had sex with her with a threat to kill her if she refused to allow him.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibara division, CSP Bernard Egbondiya, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested,” Ogun Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Ogunyemi stated.